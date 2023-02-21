CHICAGO — During the more than 30 years that Patrick Reardon worked at the Chicago Tribune, he wrote thousands of stories about politics, crime, transportation, neighborhoods, people, and all the other joys and troubles that pepper and define our urban life.

He also wrote books, among them two poetry collections, “Daily Meditations (with Scripture) for Busy Dads” and 2020 s “The Loop: The ‘L’ Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago.”

Tribune Wire