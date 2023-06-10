BATAVIA — Genesee County Parks and the Oakfield-Alabama Lions Club will help people try out fishing June 24 at the DeWitt Recreation Area.
The event will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pavilion No. 2. It is part of the state’s Free Fishing Weekend and no fishing license is required.
Friendly guides will be available to assist participants. Fishing gear and bait are provided or people can bring their own.
Hot dogs, chips and water will be for sale with all proceeds benefitting the Oakfield-Alabama Lions Club. Young people up to 16 years old can join the fun and get the chance to win a prize for catching the biggest fish.
Call (585) 344-1122 register. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Check “Genesee County Parks, Recreation and Forestry” on Facebook for more information.