WARSAW — An upcoming session will help area residents recognize and understand Alzheimer’s Disease.
The free session is set for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at the Wyoming County Office for the Aging at 8 Perry Ave.
Call 1 (800) 272-3900 to register.
WARSAW — An upcoming session will help area residents recognize and understand Alzheimer’s Disease.
The free session is set for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at the Wyoming County Office for the Aging at 8 Perry Ave.
Call 1 (800) 272-3900 to register.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1