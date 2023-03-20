When author Chloe Gong burst into the literary scene, she was in her final year of college — in the middle of a pandemic. It was with the help of BookTok that her debut novel, “These Violent Delights,” became a bestseller.

The novel, inspired by “Romeo and Juliet,” is set in the 1920s in Shanghai, China. Juliette Cai and Roma Motagov are star-crossed lovers from two feuding families. They battle not only their feelings for each other but also a monster that lurks in their city.

Tribune Wire