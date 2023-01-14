The Genesee County Economic Development Center will sponsor the second event of its kind – Food Processing Bootcamp in the spring.

The Cornell High School Food Processing Bootcamp is an opportunity for job-ready graduating seniors to explore food processing such as manufacturing of cheese, yogurt, butter, fluid milk, and vegetables. The event, slated for March 7 to 9, is a free program at Genesee Valley BOCES in Batavia. The program is expected to create opportunities for students looking to pursue a career in food processing.

