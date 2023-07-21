Ben Beagle
Daily News Lifestyles Editor
EDITOR’S NOTE: Here is a review published Sept. 7, 2000, in The Daily News of Tony Bennett and Diana Krall’s Sept. 3, 2000, concert at what was then called the Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center.
CANANDAIGUA – They represent two generations of the Great American songbook. And if Sunday’s performance at Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center is any indication, the music is safe with them.
Decades apart in age and experience, sultry Diana Krall and Tony Bennett, the charming showman, both share a love for the songs composed mainly between 1920 and 1960.
Together they turned the Finger Lakes shed into an intimate cabaret on their second to last date on a tour that ends Sept. 16 at Radio City Music Hall.
With the deaths in recent years of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Torme, it is the 74-year-old Bennett who has ascended to the throne of American popular song. He’s also a showman.
Bennett performed everything from Duke Ellington and Kurt Weill to Cole Porter and George Gershwin. He paid tribute to Irving Berlin, Fred Astaire and lady singers Billie Holiday, Ethel Merman, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. Each time, Bennett asked the audience if it minded.
The singer also offered a song “for the MTV crowd.” “Stepping Out” was a wink at his 1993 appearance on MTV Unplugged.
Backed by long-time accompanist Ralph Sharon and his quartet, Bennett changed whole sections of notes in his signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and sang “A Foggy Day” in a near-whisper, before belting out the last word – something he did frequently, and often to thunderous applause.
The quartet included explosive drummer Clayton Cameron, who provided the chops on a breakneck version of “I’ve Got Rhythm” and an endless solo on “It Don’t Mean a Thing.”
Bennett’s song selection appeared intentional; as if he was weaving a musical tapestry for his audience. When he sang “The Best Is Yet to Come” – the second number in a 25-song set, you didn’t need to see him flash the thumbs up to know he meant it.
The Grammy Award-winning Krall, who opened with an all-too brief 45 minute set, was victimized by opening act syndrome.
While drawing a significant crowd for her own concert last summer at Artpark in Lewiston, this time through she had to contend with an older audience that clearly came to see Bennett. Large groups were still being seated as Krall finished her performance.
Too bad. The late-arrivals only got a taste of what they missed when Krall came out for a duet of Sinatra tunes with Bennett. They offered a warm take on “I Fall in Love Too Easily” and a playful “World on a String” in which Krall teased Bennett with the substituted line “... I get to sing with Tony Bennett.”
Krall, playing with her own trio, opened with “I Love Being Her With You” and “Let’s Fall in Love.” Her strongest performance may have been on “But Not For Me,” which seemed more a soliloquy or conversation with the audience than a heartbreaking melody.
Other highlights included Cole Porter’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Devil May Care,” and the suggestive “Frim Fram Sauce,” which elicited a few squeals.