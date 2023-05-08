NORTH JAVA — The annual Spirits Night fundraiser has been set for Friday.
The tasting event supports the Charlotte House comfort care home for people in the last stages of terminal illnesses. It will be catered by Wayne Abbot from the Flipside in Strykersville.
The evening will include distilleries, wineries, a brewery, a creamery and more. It will also have a board raffle, chinese auction, a silent auction, 50/50 and a basket raffle.
The event is open to people at least 21 years old. Tickets are $50 per person, with the ticket price including vendor tastings and dinner.
State COVID-19 rules will be observed. A cash bar will also be available.
Tickets are available at the Java Store, K-D Stop & Shop, and Craddock Family Dental. Check www.charlottehousecomfortcare.org or call (585) 535-4065.