Garth Fagan documentary airs Monday

A new documentary explores the life and career of Tony award winning choreographer Garth Fagan and introduces three of his long-time disciples, who are now tasked with bringing his technique and legacy to the next generation.
“PRELUDE l The Legacy of Garth Fagan Dance,” airs 9 p.m. Monday on WXXI-TV, cable channel 11.
The documentary takes viewrs on a journey through the twists and turns of Fagan’s storied, collaborative, and prolific career. The WXXI production also looks at three of Fagan’s long-time disciples – William J. Ferguson II, Natalie Rogers-Cropper, and Norwood Pennewell.
In celebration of 50 years of Garth Fagan Dance, the hour-long documentary explores the experiences that make up this Jamaican-American dance treasure and his work. Through Mr. Fagan’s own words, PRELUDE sheds light on how he was able to build a multi-cultural dance company that incorporates African-American, Jamaican, and American dance styles into a whole new dance technique.
Fagan’s choreography was launched into the spotlight in 1997 in Julie Taymor’s Broadway production of “Disney’s The Lion King,” and “PRELUDE” reflects on what that experience meant to the choreographer and his close collaborators. Using archival video of rehearsals, performances, and interviews shot throughout the last 50 years, the film looks at the evolution of the virtuoso and his company of dancers who shared his vision and mastered his technique.
Interviews with Taymor, Kennedy Center award-winning dancer Judith Jameson, SUNY Brockport Dancer Professor Emeritus Jacquie Davis, and many others provide a multifaceted view of all stages of Fagan’s career and a look at the next generation of Garth Fagan Dance.
