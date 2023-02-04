Garth Fagan documentary airs Monday

A new documentary explores the life and career of Tony award winning choreographer Garth Fagan and introduces three of his long-time disciples, who are now tasked with bringing his technique and legacy to the next generation.

“PRELUDE l The Legacy of Garth Fagan Dance,” airs 9 p.m. Monday on WXXI-TV, cable channel 11.

