Professionals at GCASA tackle stimulant abuse

Jarett LoCicero

BATAVIA — As the deadly drug fentanyl wreaks havoc in the United States, resulting in more than 100,000 deaths last year according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of psychostimulants also continues at an alarming rate.

Nearly one in five overdose deaths involve cocaine, one of a host of drugs — illegal and legal — categorized as psychostimulants. More than 5 million Americans reported cocaine use in 2020, which is almost 2 percent of the population, and an estimated 6 million people misused prescription stimulants, such as amphetamines, in the past year.

