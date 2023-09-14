BATAVIA – Albion artist Richard Bannister has spent the past two decades exploring a variety of artistic forms and in the past year has returned to sculpture.
The decision, he said, came after “I was distinctly told by the Lord to get back to my destiny, sculpture.”
Some two dozen pieces, including nine completed in the past year, will be on display beginning today at the Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery in the Genesee Center for the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd.
Opening receptions are scheduled from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. today. Bannister will deliver an artist presentation at 12:30 p.m. in the Gallery. He is expected to discuss the inspiration behind his sculptures, his creative process, and pull from his college courses to prompt discussion.
The exhibition, “Man’s Struggle with the Gods: Sculptures by Richard Bannister,” is on view through Oct. 22.
The exhibit includes sculptures constructed from cast bronze, carved wood, painted steel, carved marble and even bone and polyester resin. The pieces include his most recent piece, “Jezebel’s Demons,” completed late last week and some early bronze pieces that relate to the exhibit’s theme.
“I now consider that the ability to create my works of art is a gift from God. However, I didn’t always believe this,” Bannister said. “For years in my early studio in San Miguel, I believed that man could only destroy. I believed anyone could do what I did. All they had to do was take the time and carve a sculpture from a block of wood or marble or make an armature and apply clay for the beginnings of a bronze sculpture.
“I do not sketch before starting a sculpture, I simply grab a tool and begin the work,” he said. “During the process of seeing a piece of art come into existence, I receive fulfillment. Because of my various procedures, materials and tools I am usually working on 10 or so pieces at once. I can flow from piece to piece and pick up hours, days or months later exactly where I left off. This is a rare blessing indeed.”
The pieces in the GCC exhibition explore man’s experiences with gods, demons, spirits and other folkloric elements. Bannister says he aims to spark discussion of things people cannot see. He takes inspiration from Biblical tales, such as the walnut sculpture “Eve and the Tempter,” in which he asks who tempted who; or “Baby Buddha,” a sculpture made of red oak and walnut that pulls insight from the religion of ancient Egypt and Buddhism.
Bannister has followed an eclectic path to becoming an artist. He managed a farm with his identical twin brother at the age of 14, fought in the Vietnam War, studied at many different colleges and gained multiple bachelor and master’s degrees in fine arts and, more recently, theology.
He also taught and headed the sculpture department at San Miguel de Allende, traveled the world and lived in foreign countries, and exhibited his artwork internationally.
During his break from sculpting, Bannister turned to writing – completing eight manuscripts titled “My Struggle with the Gods.” He said they total more than 930,000 words, though none of manuscripts have been published.
WHAT: “Man’s Struggle with the Gods: Sculptures by Richard Bannister,” an exhibition.
WHERE: Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery in the Genesee Center for the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd., Batavia.
WHEN: Through Oct. 22.
RECEPTIONS: 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14. An artist talk is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
GALLERY HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.