BATAVIA – Tartuffe is a cunning fraudster. Posing as a holy man, he weasels his way into the household of Orgon, a wealthy Parisian.
Will Tartuffe steal Orgon’s daughter and strip his family of their earthly possessions? Or will Orgon’s anxious wife Elmire, children – including his reluctant daughter Mariane – and Orgon’s loud-mouthed maid manage to stave off disaster?
Those are questions to be answered when Genesee Community College’s student acting troupe, The Forum Players, present Moliere’s “Tartuffe.” Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday in Stuart Steiner Theatre in the Genesee Center for the Arts and Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd. The production is translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur.
The show follows the chaos surrounding the titular character who turns the family’s world upside down. He completely entrances the noble yet gullible Orgon into giving away his fortune, his family and even some dangerous secrets. Will the family reveal Tartuffe for the scoundrel he is or will Tartuffe take hold of the estate and ruin this family forever?
“Tartuffe” is described as a classic French farce, and one in which Moliere’s comic genius raised the form to a pinnacle that has never been surpassed.
Originally written in the 1600s, Tartuffe was condemned for its unflinching takedown of religious hypocrisy and the odd behaviors of the upper classes. This production, set among Miami’s elite of the 1980s, takes a skewer to televangelist con artists, clueless yuppies, corporate greed, and unending consumption, all to the sounds of new-wave synth-pop.
– Claudette Hill as Elmire
– Cameron Liedmann as Cleante
– Cass Dzielski as Dorine
– Jocelyn Coburn as Mariane
– Gyandro Marselia as Valere
– Anthony Haitz as Tartuffe
– Lauren Ruch as Mme. Pernelle
– Bella Wheeler as Flipote
– Chris Hansgen as Laurent
– Ophelia Walton as M. Loyal
– Jeriko Suzette as Officer
The production is directed and designed by Brodie McPherson, with GCC’s Maryanne Arena producing.
The play features comedic violence, sexual situations, and illicit substance use. Tartuffe is not appropriate for children younger than 16 years old.
Tickets, which cost $10 ($5 for GCC faculty/staff, seniors 55 and older, and non-GCC students), are available at the door and online at https://bit.ly/GCCTartuffe. Admission is free for GCC students with student ID.
The Genesee Center for the Arts Box Office accepts cash, checks and card payments. Seating is first-come, first-served; there is no assigned seating when purchasing tickets.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.