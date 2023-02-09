gcc theater

Genesee Community College Photograph

A look inside Stuart Steiner Theater in the Genesee Center for the Arts at Genesee Community College, Batavia.

BATAVIA – Tartuffe is a cunning fraudster. Posing as a holy man, he weasels his way into the household of Orgon, a wealthy Parisian.

Will Tartuffe steal Orgon’s daughter and strip his family of their earthly possessions? Or will Orgon’s anxious wife Elmire, children – including his reluctant daughter Mariane – and Orgon’s loud-mouthed maid manage to stave off disaster?

