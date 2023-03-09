BATAVIA — What some may call the best kept secret of Batavia and Genesee County is a secret no more.
The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, commonly known by the shorthand GO ART!, received the Special Service Recognition of the Year from the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
The Special Service Recognition award does not have to be a business. It can be an organization, club, government agency, educational institute or health care facility that is recognizing a major event or activities. The recipient must have had a lasting benefit to the community at large for that organization, according to the Chamber’s award guidelines.
GO ART! Executive Director Gregory Hallock said it was amazing for the non-profit arts council to be selected for the award.
Hallock, who joined the organization in 2016 as assistant director and became executive director the following year, said he likes the fact that the arts council won the award because during the pandemic GO ART! acted as a clothing and food distribution center.
“We do a lot more than people know about, so it’s kind of cool getting that recognition,” he said. “I’ve heard people say we’re the best kept secret, and I don’t want to be a secret.”
GO ART! maintains multiple galleries, an outdoor musical playground and hosts special events and artistic programs at its historic home at 201 East Main St.
The arts council also aids in funding arts programs and individual artist projects through the awarding of community arts grants. The grants are funded by the New York State Council on the Arts’ decentralization grant program, which was created to provide more funding to local arts. A local panel at each arts council decides how the money is awarded in its communities.
This year, GO ART! has $210,000 in grant funding to award. Hallock said GO ART!’s grant program has 60 applicants.
Hallock said when people go to events funded by the grant program, they often don’t realize that GO ART! is supporting the event.
Hallock said GO ART!’s kids’ programs are known, but there is something happening every Thursday and Friday night at GO ART! Friday nights feature comedy shows. Thursday nights have a crochet club meeting in the building.
“There are so many things people don’t realize,” Hallock said. “Every week there is an event. Every week.”
Hallock said GO ART!’s reach has been growing, and its membership is higher than it has ever been.
He said the biggest misconception is people see GO ART! as a private club because the space was a private men’s club for more than a century.
Built in 1831 by Rochester architect Hezekiah Eldredge for the Bank of the Genesee, the Federal-style building is the only locally surviving example of a business establishment from the period. The two-story brick structure, tucked between the more contemporary YMCA and The Senior Center, was occupied by the bank for more than 50 years before becoming a private club in 1886.
The longtime home of The Batavia Club was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The 192-year-old building was donated to GO ART! in 2002, which later commissioned a historic structure report that led to a multi-year restoration of the property.
Hallock said GO ART! is trying to let people know that it is open to the public. Anybody can come in.
“I think the biggest thing is we have some grandiose and plan to be expanding in Orleans County and here as well,” he said.
Hallock said he wants to thank his staff and board. He also wants to extend thanks to past board members and directors, and the community that made GO ART! possible.
For more information on GO ART! exhibitions and other events, visit its website at www.goart.org.