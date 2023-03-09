Frequent volunteer finds rewards in work

Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photo Norm Argulski is seen during a rehearsal for a Batavia Players production when the theater troupe was located on Harverster Avenue in Batavia.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — Many people in the community know Norm Argulski.

Whether he is participating in a Batavia Players production, the Resurrection Parish, St. Joseph’s School, Richmond Memorial Library, Genesee County Park and Forest, or Crossroads House, a comfort home for those nearing end of life, Argulski is filling his days helping others.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1