BATAVIA — Many people in the community know Norm Argulski.
Whether he is participating in a Batavia Players production, the Resurrection Parish, St. Joseph’s School, Richmond Memorial Library, Genesee County Park and Forest, or Crossroads House, a comfort home for those nearing end of life, Argulski is filling his days helping others.
It is for this many years of volunteer work the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce named Argulski the Geneseean of the Year.
“It was just a wonderful feeling. I love doing volunteer work, and to be rewarded for doing something you love is just a wonderful experience,” Argulski said. “I really wanted to thank the Chamber very much for selecting me.”
For 40 years, Argulski taught at Jackson School in Batavia. It was actually teaching at Batavia and winning teacher of the year in 1990 when he won Geneseean of the Year for the first time with three other people.
“Rather than it being a volunteer kind of thing, it was people who were instrumental in Batavia,” he said.
More recently, the Geneseean of the Year award is present to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the community, contributed or volunteered “beyond the call of duty; a true unsung hero of today,” according to the description on the Chamber’s nomination form. The recipient must be a resident of Genesee County.
Before he retired from teaching, Argulski participated in Batavia Players and was active at Resurrection Parish.
When he retired, he decided he didn’t want to sit at home all day long.
“So I picked up with several other organizations,” he said. “I got very much involved in St. Joseph’s School, with the Richmond Library, which are two wonderful things which I very much enjoy working with.”
Additionally, Argulski started volunteering at the county park and Crossroads House.
Argulski said sometimes he thinks the organizations choose you for volunteer work. For example, he said through working with St. Joseph’s School he got involved with the Mammoth Sale and now he’s co-chair of the Mammoth Sale.
When asked what his favorite place to volunteer at, Argulski said right now a lot of the high schools are coming in to the Batavia Players to get costumes for their spring shows. Running the costume shop, he said he gets to meet a lot of wonderful people and help them find them costumes for their shows.
When asked what he enjoys most about volunteer work, Argulski said the number one thing is supporting an organization which needs help.
“But also the fact that it gets you out of your home. It gets you to meet a lot of wonderful people, and to see what is going on as far as Batavia is concerned,” he said.
Argulski first began acting in community theater when he performed in several Rotary Club productions. But as his teaching role became more involved he gave up on performing.
A simple phone call changed that.
“I was teaching at Jackson School at the time, and I got a telephone call from Linda Beaver (now Linda Hodgins). They were doing a Batavia Player’s play at the Red Osier. The lead character who played the part of the detective had to drop out of the show,” Argulski recalled in an interview last year with The Daily News.
Upon being asked if he wanted to play the lead part of the detective, Argulski believed he was going to be playing Sherlock Holmes. However, when he got there and began reading the play, the detective was no Sherlock Holmes - in fact, Argulski called him the “dumbest detective that was ever on Earth.”
Yet Argulski enjoyed working so much on that production - it was “Murder at Rutherford House” - that in 1994 joined the Batavia Players. The next year, he became a member of the board of directors. He has continued appearing in shows and serving on the board.
For those who would be interested in volunteering but aren’t sure what to volunteer for, Argulski said the first thing to choose is something you know something about. This way you don’t get yourself involved in something you might not be happy with. Also, know some people who work with the organization you are interested in.
“I think that is really important,” he said.” Find something you’re going to like, and something you think you can do.”