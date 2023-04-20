Genesee Community College gallery seeks artists

BATAVIA – Genesee Community College has issued a call for artists interested in exhibiting at the Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery on campus, 1 College Rd.
The call is open to all artists, including sculptors, craftsmen, woodworkers, fiber artists, mixed media artists, photographers, painters and others. The shows may include group shows, gallery exhibitions and art installations.
Openings are being considered for the 2023-24 season and beyond.
The Roz Steiner Art Gallery presents exhibitions by a variety of regional artists, faculty and students. The gallery, which opened in 2011, features more than 1,700 square feet of space with state-of-the-art lighting, SMART technology to allow the presentation of new digital media and online exhibitions, and is equipped with moveable walls.
A secondary exhibition space is also available in the lobby of Stuart Steiner Theatre. The space is equipped with the same fiberglass rail system as the gallery, allowing the lobby gallery to feature two-dimensional work.
The submissions and acceptance process are ongoing, Artists may submit an application to the gallery at any time.
Submission requirements include a portfolio (digital or website preferred), a biography, artist statement, resume or CV, an exhibition proposal including the size and number of pieces to be displayed, and availability to do solo exhibitions, duos and group shows.
The GCC Gallery Committee will jury the artwork and create a schedule of events for the Roz Steiner Gallery. The Gallery Advisory Committee will then approve the proposed schedule. After the exhibit schedule has been approved, the gallery manager will send out acceptance letters and collect Gallery contracts from the participating artists. Exhibits dates will be confirmed and reserved when the artist hands-in the signed contract agreeing to the exhibition terms.
