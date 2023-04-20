Genesee Community College gallery seeks artists

Genesee Community College Photograph A look inside the Rosalie "Roz" Steiner Gallery at Genesee Community College with art displayed for a student art exhibition.

BATAVIA – Genesee Community College has issued a call for artists interested in exhibiting at the Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery on campus, 1 College Rd.

The call is open to all artists, including sculptors, craftsmen, woodworkers, fiber artists, mixed media artists, photographers, painters and others. The shows may include group shows, gallery exhibitions and art installations.

