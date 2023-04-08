OAKFIELD — The Genesee County 4-H Goat Club participated April 1 in the Regional 4-H Goat Bowl Contest at Oakfield-Alabama Central School.
Goat Bowl is a game show-style competition testing knowledge of goat facts. Questions can include breeds, judging, nutrition, and more.
The Genesee County Goat Club was very well-represented at the event, with 16 club members participating, area 4-H officials said in a news release. The event attracted participants from across the region.
Genesee County winners included:
n 1st Place Senior Team — Lily Haacke, Riley Henning, Clare Mathes and Brooke Frega.
n 1st Place Junior Team — Ellie Mangino, Layla Baker, Riley Smith and Levi Miller.
n 2nd Place Cloverbud Team — Jase Miller, Mya Mangino and Lexton Baker.
n Honorable Mention Juniors — Juliet Miller, Liam Baker, Adeline Mangino, Eleanor Hudson, Jamison Smith
Officials congratulated the winners and thanked Goat Club Leader Joanna Miller for all of her hard work organizing the event.
The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth 5 to 18 years old. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome to join.
