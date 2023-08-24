Genesee Country Museum offering free admission to neighbors

MUMFORD – Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., will offer free admission to residents of a number of neighborhoods surrounding the Museum from Aug. 25 to 27. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The “Neighbors Free Weekend” includes the communities of Mumford, Le Roy, Caledonia, Scottsville, Geneseo, Avon, Livonia, and Lakeville. The corresponding zip codes are 14511, 14423, 14546, 14482, 14454, 14414, 14487, and 14480.
“Neighbors Free Weekend” is the Museum’s way of acknowledging Museum neighbors and thanking them for their generous support.
It’s peach harvesting season in the Genesee Valley Region, and guests on this special event weekend are invited to explore peach-themed historic dishes being cooked in historic kitchens by costumed interpreters, enjoy specials in the Museum’s multiple restaurant locations, and try samples of 19th-century foods in the Historic Village.
In addition, visitors can explore the 19th-century Historic Village, exhibits on view in the John L. Wehle Gallery, and more than five miles of nature trails.
To receive free admission, neighbors need only present a driver’s license or a utility bill with the applicable zip code at the Admissions booth.
Visitors who do not live in the select zip codes can purchase regular daily admission tickets online at gcv.org or at the door.
Learn more online at https://www.gcv.org/event/neighbors-free-weekend/