Genesee Country Museum offering free admission to neighbors

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.