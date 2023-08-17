MUMFORD – The music will be non-stop at Genesee Country Village & Museum this weekend as the museum explore’s New York State’s musical roots.
Concerts and workshops are planned Aug. 19 and 20 at the Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend
Visitors may enjoy a musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Settle in to hear the variety of performers, enjoy food and drink, explore the 19th-century Historic Village, and spend the day immersed in live musical performances.
Explore the musical stylings brought to New York State by laborers on the Erie Canal, listen in on a discussion around cultural expression, racial stereotyping, and appropriation involved in 19th-century minstrel shows, see a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and learn about his process, enjoy on a lively demonstration of Irish bagpipes (uillean pipes) and learn about the role this instrument played in shaping Irish-American music, explore development of the American Blues in New York State, and more.
New for 2023, visitors to Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend are invited to join regional performers and professionals for one-hour workshops included in the cost of festival admission. On Saturday, sit in on “Improvisation Made Simple & Learning By Ear” hosted by Howard Lester (11:30 a.m.), “Introduction to Home Recording” hosted by Alfred Brown of Lowly Mountain Banjos, or “The Art of Harmonica” hosted by Thomas Hanney (2:30 p.m.). On Sunday, join “Playing with Others & How to Jam” hosted by Daniel Lynch (12:30 p.m.) or “Stage Presence & Audience Interaction” hosted by Howard Lester (1:45 p.m.).
The festival will feature mainstays of New York State’s folk and historical music community. Special presentations include, but are not limited to: Tim Ball (“Upstate Crossroads,” an exploration of fiddle tunes from across New York State), Ted McGraw (learn about the relevance of accordions in our local musical history), and more. Other tradition bearers include Nils Caspersson, Mary Lester, John Ryan, Howie Lester, and Allen Hopkins.
The Fiddlers of the Genesee will once again sponsor the Jam Tent on the Museum’s scenic Great Meadow – open to any visitors who arrive with instruments in hand ready to lend their talents to a tune. Visiting musicians are also encouraged to find spots throughout the Museum grounds where they can indulge in impromptu jams.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to settle in for a variety of musical performances around the GCV&M grounds. Hear performances by The String Chickens, Almost Irish, The Out of Towners, Orleans City String Band, the Fancy Bandits, and Joe Beard & The Blues Union. (Performances vary between Saturday and Sunday.)
On Friday, August 18, GCV&M will host it’s last Summer Sunset Series outdoor concert of the season, with a performance by Rochester band A Girl Named Genny, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets: https://www.gcv.org/event/summer-sunset-series/
Those interested in attending Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music weekend are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance (prices increase day-of and at the door). Student musicians under 18 with instruments in-hand are granted complimentary admission for themselves and one chaperone (pre-registration is necessary; student musicians can pre-register by emailing rward@gcv.org). Musicians wishing to sign up to play on the Main Stage will be refunded the price of admission upon signup.
Visit https://www.gcv.org/event/fiddlers-fair-making-music-weekend/ to learn more and purchase tickets.