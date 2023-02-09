owl moon

Genesee Country Village & Museum Photograph

Genesee Country Village & Museum and Wild Wings Inc. team up for the museum's popular "Owl Moon" event on Feb. 10 and 11.

 Paige Engard

MUMFORD – “Owl Moon” continues Friday and Saturday at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd.

The event includes a night hike and an owl meet and greet.

