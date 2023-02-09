MUMFORD – “Owl Moon” continues Friday and Saturday at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd.
The event includes a night hike and an owl meet and greet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy and windy. A few snow showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 4:26 am
MUMFORD – “Owl Moon” continues Friday and Saturday at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd.
The event includes a night hike and an owl meet and greet.
The museum is partnering again this winter with Wild Wings Inc. to host the popular Owl Moon experience. The event continues Feb. 10 and 11. Hours are 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to take a guided night hike with a GCV&M naturalist, meet owls with Wild Wings, hear a reading of the book “Owl Moon,” and more.
Guided hikes will take place from 5 to 7:45 p.m.. The earliest tours are best for those with concerns about visibility, or those who would like to hike in relative daylight.
Thr event will take place in snow or rain – visitors are encouraged to dress for cold weather and wear good walking shoes.
Educators from local group Wild Wings Inc. will be on-site from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the GCV&M Meeting Center Auditorium with a variety of owl species in their care.
Food and drink will be available in the Museum’s Meeting Center Lounge from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and there will be a cash bar available with selections of historical craft beer, rotating hard cider, wine, and soft drinks.
Tickets, which cost $15 ($13.50 for Museum members), must be purchased online in advance. They are available at https://www.gcv.org/event/owl-moon/.