BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club participated March 18 in the Finger Lakes Region 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest.
The contest was conducted in Geneva, Ontario County. Club members from across the Finger Lakes region competed.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 12:17 am
Dairy Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition that tests participants knowledge of dairy cattle facts, including breeds, equipment, nutrition and more. Top placing participants will have the opportunity to represent the region at the state level contest later this year.
Genesee County winners included:
7n 3rd Place Beginner Team: Gia Zuber, Lilia Buckenmeyer, Veronica Wolcott and Lucy Kimball.
7n 3rd Place Junior Team: Owen Kimball, Tate Zuber and Annalise Sybertz.
7n 2nd Place Beginner Individual: Veronica Wolcott.
The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5 to 18 years old. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome to join.
For information contact the 4-H Office at genesee4h@cornell.edu or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Enrollment information is also available at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
