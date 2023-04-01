4-H’ers score at Dairy Bowl

Submitted photo Genesee County 4-H Dairy Bowl participants included, from left, Gia Zuber, Owen Kimball, Lilia Buckenmeyer, Tate Zuber, Lucy Kimball, Annalise Sybertz, and Veronica Wolcott.

BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club participated March 18 in the Finger Lakes Region 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest.

The contest was conducted in Geneva, Ontario County. Club members from across the Finger Lakes region competed.

