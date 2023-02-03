BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H program is hosting a series of hands-on youth workshops at the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 8:22 am
BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H program is hosting a series of hands-on youth workshops at the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Activities will include:
n Potholders — Create and take home a potholder on Feb. 21.
The activity is open to youth 5 to 18 years old. It will be conducted 10 to 11:30 a.m.
n Scrapbooking — Learn tips and tricks for improving your scrapbooking skills on Feb. 21.
Participants are asked to bring photos and a scrapbook if they have one. All other supplies will be provided.
The activity is open to youth 12 to 18 years old. It will be conducted 2 to 4 p.m. and includes a $5 fee.
n Chapstick & Lotion Bar — Make a beeswax chapstick and lotion bar on Feb. 21.
The activity is open to youth 12 to 18 years old. It will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m.
n Barn Quilt Painting Series — Make a barn quilt styled wood painting.
The activity is open to youth 11 to 18 years old. It is a three-part series set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 8 and 22, and April 5th.
Registration is required and space is limited. Youth must be enrolled in 4-H to participate.
For more information and to register contact the 4-H Office at genesee4h@cornell.edu or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131. Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H are welcome to join any time during the year.
