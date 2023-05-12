BATAVIA — Communities benefit when people of all ages can live independently and participate, communities benefit. So said Genesee County’s Legislature Wednesday when it proclaimed May “Older Americans Month.”
During the Legislature meeting this week, Legislator Brooks Hawley presented the proclamation to Office for the Aging Director Diana Fox and OFA Vice Chair Gina Stella.
Fox said the OFA was pleased to accept the proclamation and appreciates the accomplishments of older adults in the community. They will continue to contribute, she said.
“The number of older adults — 60 and older — in our community is growing. It is our pleasure to be able to live and play and work in a community that really provides support to 20% of our population,” she said.
Legislators said in the proclamation that the county recognizes the need to create a community that offers the services and supports older adults may need to make choice about how they age.
“The community also recognizes the key role older Americans play in sharing the wisdom and experience that inform today’s decisions and actions, and fostering the connection and engagement that builds strong, resilient communities,” the proclamation stated. “During Older Americans Month, we honor these citizens and their continued contributions. Genesee County commits to learning from them, and supports their knowledge and experience that they bring to our community.”