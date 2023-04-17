BATAVIA — Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on May 20.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 East Main St.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 2:05 am
The annual plant sale features a variety of perennials, many of which are from the gardens of Master Gardeners. There will also be a selection of house plants.
The plant sale will starts at 10 a.m. No early birds are requested.
Other activities will include:
n Visit the Basket Auction for garden art, gift certificates and a variety of themed baskets. The drawing starts at 12:30 p.m. Gently used garden books will also be for sale.
n The garden garage sale will have an assortment of gently used or maybe never used, gardening items such as containers, tools, signs, and garden decor.
n Those interested can bring in a soil sample from your garden or lawn for a free pH test. A half-cup sample of your garden soil in a clean container is plenty.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the educational outreach of the Genesee County Master Gardener Program.
For more information contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, or stop by the Extension office. Visit http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events for more information.
