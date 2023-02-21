BATAVIA — Community based hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation training is being offered free of charge by the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management.

The class will be presented March 1 by Charlotte Crawford. It will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on 7690 State Street Rd.

