BATAVIA — Community based hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation training is being offered free of charge by the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management.
The class will be presented March 1 by Charlotte Crawford. It will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on 7690 State Street Rd.
The community based CPR course teaches lifesaving skills of adult hands-only CPR, child CPR and infant CPR, county officials said in a news release. The skills are taught in a dynamic group environment.
The course is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a course certification card for their job. Officials said the course is ideal for students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and for anyone interested in learning how to save a life.
