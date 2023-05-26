BATAVIA — The Genesee County Health Department is reminding area residents of the dangers of radon.
Breathing in high levels of radon can increase your risk of lung cancer even if you don’t smoke, officials said in a news release. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and it is estimated to cause more than 20,000 deaths each year in the United States.
Radon is a colorless, odorless gas which seeps into homes through cracks in the foundation, walls and joints. It can be found in well water and in dirt floors, and its buildup and be undetected.
The Genesee County Health Department has a limited number of short term test kits available for free to Genesee County residents. The kits are easy and quick to use.
“Testing for radon is one of the easiest preventative health measures you can take,” said Environmental Health Director Darren Brodie. “If your radon levels are low, we suggest you test every couple of years. If your radon levels are high, we can give you information about how to mitigate the radon. Either way, you have made an important step to keep your family safe.”
For more information about radon and how to receive a free radon test kit in Genesee County, contact the Genesee County Health Department at (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 or Health@co.genesee.ny.us.