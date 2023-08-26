BATAVIA — Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. recently announced the fourth annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy graduating class.
“The Fourth Annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy was another great success,” Sheron said in a statement.
The academy was conducted in July at Genesee Community College. It was made possible with the support of Genesee County STOP DWI, the Genesee County Legislature, and Genesee Community College.
The students were provided with the opportunity to experience the various roles of law enforcement in the community, and they eagerly embraced all aspects of the curriculum, Sheron said.
“I want to thank the students for their hard work and dedication and to all those that provided instruction throughout this week-long program,” he said. “A special thank you to the Academy Director, Deputy/SRO Joshua A. Brabon, and all the deputies, school resource officers, and investigators for their assistance and efforts in coordinating such a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the students. We look forward to continuing this annual event for students throughout Genesee County for many more years to come.
The following participants are graduates of the Fourth Annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy: Squad Leader Robert Villano; Michael Ehrmentraut; Derryk Gacek; Kayden Crocker; Anna McLaughlin and Macie Parton.