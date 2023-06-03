The Geneseo Airshow returns for another year of fun for the whole family.
The airshow, known as the Greatest Show on Turf, will feature flying, static displays and re-enactors June 3 and 4 at the National Warplane Museum, 3489 Big Tree Lane, off Route 63.
According to Martha Wadsworth, National Warplane Museum member, the airshow is a great place to get up close and personal with both the aircraft and pilots present.
“The show is entirely on the turf,” said Wadsworth. “It allows pilots to be accessible when they’re not flying.”
The show will highlight a variety of historic warbirds and other aircraft. Among the aircraft scheduled to appear are Skipper Hyle and his T-6, aerbotic pilot Rob Holland, Lou Horschel’s P-51 and FG-1 Corsair, Jason Flood in a Pitts S2B and Cub, Ariel Leudi’s P-51, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, Mustang Demonstration Team, Scott Yoak, Jim Tobul, Class of ‘45, Round Canopy Parachute Team, Corsairs, Thomas Richard and his P-40, Sailplane, PBY Catalina, and possibly the Canadian Harvard Association.
The lineup can change depending on flight conditions locally and where aircraft may be coming from.
One pilot sure to be in attendance is Rob Holland.
Holland is a world-renowned aerobatics and airshow pilot has been attending the Geneseo airshow for almost 20 years.
Holland is a 10-time consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Champion, five-time consecutive World 4-minute Freestyle Champion, 11-time U.S. 4-minute Freestyle Champion, among many other awards he has received during his career.
Holland flies an MXS plane and said that his goal is to show people things they’ve never seen before at an airshow.
Holland comes back year after year to the Geneseo airshow because he said it’s one of the most unique airshows he performs at.
“It’s like coming home. It’s a great family atmosphere, you know everybody here,” said Holland.
Holland said that he knew from a young age that he wanted to fly, from the first time he saw the Millennium Falcon from “Star Wars” at the movies. He said that airshows are a great way to try and inspire others to want to get involved in aviation.
“Well, for one, I mean, you’re showing off history and introducing it to people or showing it to them. Again, it’s greater entertainment, it’s a lot of fun. We need more people in aviation, so it would be nice to introduce, hopefully inspire people. You just got to keep history alive,” said Holland.
Wadsworth said that the airshow feels like a celebration, not only to be amazed by the aircraft and pilots but to honor veterans and those lost in military service.
The show will also include flights by the Warplane Museum’s own vintage warbird, the C-47 known as Whiskey 7, which flew in the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.
Gates open to the public at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for the airshow are available as general admission, limited seating, and as drive-in space. For information, go to https://nationalwarplanemuseum.com/airshow/.