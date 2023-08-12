GENESEO – Rafael Rutigliano, a member of Boys Scouts of America Troop 4070 in Geneseo, will receive the rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony on Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church, 31 Center St.
The ceremony, which is scheduled for 3 p.m., is open to the public.
Rafael earned the rank of Eagle Scout of June 14.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank available to youth in the Boy Scouts of America. Rafael joins more than 2.5 million Scouts who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout since 1912.
Eagle Project
Rafael’s Eagle Scout service project was to design and build stairs on steep trails, install boardwalks over muddy trails, and install trail markers at the Indian Fort Nature Preserve of the Genesee Valley Conservancy. GVC Director of Stewardship Molly Cassatt worked closely with Rafael throughout the project.
The first day of Rafael’s project was Aug. 23, 2021, when he met Genesee Valley Conservancy Executive Director and Eagle Scout Ben Gajewski. The last day of his project was Jan. 28, 2023, when he installed trail markers along new routes at the Indian Fort. The project took 60 hours of planning, 77 hours of prefabrication of stairs and boardwalks, and then 42 volunteers who offered 191 service hours, for a grand total of 331 hours.
“Scouting taught me how to lead and gave me opportunities to do so. Scouting has helped me grow and learn lessons that would be seldom found elsewhere,” Rafael said.
Scouting taught the values of hard work, obedience, and reverence to Rafael.
“On the Geneseo Central School track team, I have to do challenging events such as the two-mile race or the steeplechase. I wouldn’t have met those challenges without the values that I learned in Scouting,” Rafael said.
Scouting Journey
Rafael began his Scouting journey as a Cub Scout in Geneseo Cub Pack 4072. After earning the Arrow of Light award as a Webelos Scout, Rafael joined Boy Scout Troop 4070 in April 2017.
Rafael has camped at Long Point Park, Letchworth State Park, Rattlesnake Hill Wildlife Management Area, Silver Lake, the Buffalo Audubon Society Nature Center, Camp Dittmer, Camp Sam Wood, Camp Merz, Camp Massawepie, and Camp Conewago near Gettysburg.
Leadership History
Rafael’s leadership experience includes serving as a member of the Senior Patrol from 2020 to 2023, including Senior Patrol Leader in 2022-2023. As Senior Patrol Leader, Rafael led a team of older Scouts who planned the meetings, campouts, service projects, and activities for an entire school year of Scouting.
In the summer of 2021, Rafael attended the National Youth leadership Training course for Scouting. The training offers hands-on, project-based leadership lessons to young leaders in an outdoor environment where Scouts are servant leaders to their peers.
Rafael’s Scouting experience continued this summer at the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, a 10-day long high-adventure camp run by the Boy Scouts of America. Rafael was one of 10 Scouts and three adult leaders from Troop 4070 attending the Jamboree.
Awards
Rafael has received the following awards:
n World Conservation Award for planting native trees and removing invasive plant species at the Indian Fort Nature Preserve of the Genesee Valley Conservancy,
n French Interpreter Strip Emblem for demonstrating proficiency in reading, speaking, translating, and writing French,
n National Outdoor Achievement Award for Outdoor Conservation, which required working 25 hours of conservation work and earning the Forestry, Environmental Science, and the Soil and Water Conservation Merit Badges,
n National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping, earning the Camping, Cooking, and First Aid Merit Badges and camping 25 nights, and
a Bronze Palm award and a Gold Palm award, as Rafael earned 31 Merit Badges, 10 beyond the 21 badges required for the rank of Eagle Scout.
Outside of Scouting, Rafael is a junior member of the Geneseo Fire Department and a member of the Geneseo Central School Class of 2024 where he is a member of the varsity soccer, track, and swim teams. He has been a counselor at the Geneseo YMCA day camp. He has been a member of the Geneseo Central School Drama Club for seven years and a band member for nine years. He plans to study engineering in college.
Established in 1968, Geneseo Boy Scouts of America Troop 4070 meets 7 p.m. Mondays at the Geneseo Central Presbyterian Church. The church charters Troop 4070.