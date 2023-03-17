Geneseo classes teach how small changes can empower healthy living

Robert Wirth is a recent participant in the "Promote Health, Prevent Cancer" program.

GENESEO – UR Medicine’s Center for Community Health & Prevention, in partnership with Wilmot Cancer Institute, will again offer the “Promote Health. Prevent Cancer” program in Livingston County.

The free, eight-week program aims to empower participants to reduce their risk of cancer through cancer prevention education. The program begins 10 a.m. April 7 at the Geneseo Parish Outreach Center, 4520 Genesee St.

