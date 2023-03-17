Geneseo classes teach how small changes can empower healthy living

GENESEO – UR Medicine’s Center for Community Health & Prevention, in partnership with Wilmot Cancer Institute, will again offer the “Promote Health. Prevent Cancer” program in Livingston County.
The free, eight-week program aims to empower participants to reduce their risk of cancer through cancer prevention education. The program begins 10 a.m. April 7 at the Geneseo Parish Outreach Center, 4520 Genesee St.
The program will teach participants how small changes can add up to make a big difference in increasing their overall health and wellbeing. The series of classes combine nutrition education and light physical activity with a goal of making participants healthier and happier. Weekly topics range from “Healthy Eating Patterns & Portion Sizes” to “Added Sugars & Sweetened Beverages.”
Bob Wirth, a recent PHPC participant at the Montour Falls Silver Spoon Café, was drawn to the healthy living program as a way of getting involved with his community again following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to get motivated to learn how to and to start taking better care of myself,” Wirth said in a news release. “I wanted to take charge again of my life. What better way to do that than improving my diet and making exercise more of a priority.”
The program is designed for those interested in making a change in their health, making and maintaining changes in diet, increasing physical activity and reducing cancer-causing exposures such as UV rays and smoking.
Since 2017, PHPC has been offered virtually and in person at various community-based locations throughout the Finger Lakes. In January, the program was offered at Noyes Memorial Hospital, Dansville.
To register for the program in Geneseo, contact class facilitator and Regional Program Coordinator Katie Bauer at (585) 350-9190 or email phpc@urmc.rochester.edu.
