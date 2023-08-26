GENESEO – Horses and their riders galloped at top speeds and jumped over obstacles with ease through fields at two Geneseo farms along Roots Tavern Road last weekend.
They came from all over New England the northeast for the Genesee Valley Riding and Driving Club’s annual horse trials and the U.S. Eventing Association’s Area 1 Championships. Area 1 includes New York and the New England states. Riders from Pennsylvania and Ohio were also represented.
The events brought 175 horses and riders to Hideaway Farms, 4130 Roots Tavern Rd., and Fox Run Farm, 4222 Roots Tavern Rd., in Geneseo.
“We have three phases. The first phase is the dressage. It is all kind of school figures, that they have in figure skating. So there is no jumping involved. It is work done to test the horse’s obedience and skills on the flat in the ring. The second phase we will have is the jumping phases. The heart of the sport is the cross country because the sport was originally formed to test military mounts. It tests their bravery, their stamina, the rider’s accuracy. It was started to carry messages back in the 1920s and 1930s,” said event organizer Carol Kozlowski.
Aimee Colbatt, a competitor from Dryden, said the horses “are true athletes because they can do three phases that are totally different.”
Eventing is similar to an equine triathlon, explained Kozlowski.
“Horses are out there moving around and it is very exciting,” she said.
The horse trials have been happening for the past 35 years. Kozlowski said what is unique about this event is that people are able to see horses and riders very close and they also see horses with all different skill levels.
“It is very exciting. It does not always go as planned because these horses have never seen these jumps. It is kind of a test of their training and their bravery. Riding in and of itself is a risky sport and so it can be a little bit like watching downhill skiing, where it goes while most of the time but every now and again it does not,” said Kozlowski.
Luckily, there were no major accident at the competition. During the warm-ups a horseshoe fell off Kelly Calvete’s horse Ali but after a quick fix he was back on the course.
Calvete said she loves the sport and is grateful for the trust that she has developed with Ali.
“You have to have a certain bond and level of trust because they are your partner and teammate,” said Calvete.
Trainer Julia Beblanc also has a special bond with her horse, Hidden Treasure. She came to the event from Seacoast, N.H., with her rider Jessie Iakman.
“We have really enjoyed the events in New York and it is really beautiful here. It is really special to be able to have this land to ride on,” said Beblanc.
Amy Conforti was also excited about the competition. She traveled from Bangor, Maine, with her 18-year-old horse, Prince. She said the competition to her was not necessarily about winning, but showing others what horses can do and all the skills they have.
“I just hope that all of locals will come out and see what we do and that anyone who has dreams and ambitions will follow it,” said Conforti.
In addition to beautiful horses and skillful riders there were also a number of vendors and food trucks at the competition.
The Club also presented a display of raffle baskets as part of a fundraiser for The Green Mountain Horse Show Association in South Woodstock, Vermont. The GMHSA is a sister Area 1 Event to the Genesee Valley event.
The GMHSA suffered great damage from two major floods in July. The basket raffle is a way to support the GMHSA in its efforts to rebuild and repair.
It is an effort aimed at helping other and hoping to introduce more people to Genesee Valley Riding and Driving Club and the different equestrian competitions that they host.
