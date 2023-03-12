Geneseo woman told stories through film

Gertrude Houston’s story aligns perfectly with this year’s Women’s History Month national theme of “Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
Gertrude Houston’s story aligns perfectly with this year’s Women’s History Month national theme of “Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
The Geneseo woman was an award-winning video producer who told stories through film.
Through the 1980s, Houston (1958-2012) worked as a producer for television stations in Rochester and then Washington, D.C. She joined the Fox Network and was nominated for 25 Emmy Awards during her time there. She won five.
Houston began independent production and direction while in Washington, working with “The Today Show,” ESPN, and others.
In 1989, Houston moved back to Livingston County and began Houston Productions, an independent firm specializing in documentaries, stories, commercials, and fundraising videos. Clients included the Discovery Channel, PBS, the Health Network, and the United Way.
In 1993, she earned an Emmy Award for “Lest We Forget,” a historical documentary about veterans. During the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympic Games, Houston worked with CBS Sports on profiles of athletes, winning another Emmy and two International Iris Awards.
Houston’s career took her all over the world, including Norway, the northern Atlantic Ocean, and Madagascar. She also worked locally, directing and producing for clients such as the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, the American Red Cross, and the Rochester Ladies Professional Golf Association. In 2004, Houston won an eighth Emmy for “Hitching a Ride on the Great Lakes,” a WXXI documentary about sailing.
This biography was excerpted from the Women’s Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, and Role Models, Livingston County, NY by Amie Alden and Holly C. Watson of the Livingston County Historian’s Office (2021). The book compiles biographical information on 200 women associated with Livingston County from all eras, towns, and walks of life. Copies of the Women’s Biographical Review are available at the Livingston County Historian’s Office, Sundance Books in Geneseo, and on Amazon.com. Visit the County Historian’s website for more information, www.livingstoncounty.us/162/county-historian .
Courtesy of Hank Kula/Kula Imagery. Gertrude Houston with her eighth Emmy award, 2004.
