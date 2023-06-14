GENESEO – M. Geoffrey Clough is known to many in Livingston County for his years leading Keyboard Kamp, which introduced children to playing music. He’s also an author and has recently published his second book, “Fairhaven’s Legacy.”
The book continues the journey of Fairhaven – introduced in his first book,”Fairhaven: Adventures on a Sea called Life” – and his family of friends as they learn the value of friendship and forgiveness.
Clough, who now lives with his family in Baldwinsville, returns to Geneseo for a book signing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 17 at Wadsworth Library, 24 Center St., Geneseo.
The book is a sequel to “Fairhaven: Adventures on a Sea called Life,” which was published in July 2018. “Fairhaven” told the story of the ship Fairhaven and its travels on a sea called Life. The ship was searching to find acceptance, family and purpose. Along the journey, Fair haven met an array of characters, including a couple of seagulls, an owl, a hermit crab and a mysterious Navigator. By the end of the story Fairhaven realizes that he found what he had been searching for, true friends.
The new book adds a few new friends to Fairhaven’s journey – a butterfly named Chloe, ad a pair of walruses, Walter and Gwendolyn.
The new characters, Clough said, “add more heart and humor to the story.”
Clough said that some readers have referred to the Fairhaven stories as a parable of faith; others, he said, call the books a reminder of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress.
Clough, a piano teacher and musician, created Keyboard Kamp with the help and support of Geneseo Rotary and its Good Neighbor Committee. The musician said he started the camp when he first came to Geneseo as a way for him to connect his music with children in the area. He said that since music was his passion he would use that to put instruments into the hands of children who might not otherwise be exposed to musical keyboards. The goal of the camp was to give children exposure to playing music while keeping an emphasis on fun.
The original “Keyboard Kamp,” which would later add guitar and voice lessons, ran for 20 years, and continues as Summer Music Kamp.
In 2020, Geneseo Rotary honored Clough with the Ray Sherman Community Service Award. Clough was the 15th recipient of the award, which recognizes people who show extraordinary volunteer service to benefit the community.
Copies of Clough’s books are available at Wendy’s Pantry in Mount Morris, Alpha Omega bookstore in Greece, on Amazon and through Clough via email to mglclough87@gmail.com or www.mglclough.com.
Clough continues teaching piano lessons and performs through the Syracuse area.