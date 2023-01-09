BATAVIA — Girl Scouts of Western New York started its annual cookie sale on Saturday.
New to the 2023 cookie program, the online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie will join the lineup.
The cookie lineup also includes Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Toast-Yays, and Trefoils (previously named Shortbread).
Nutritional information about the cookies including allergen information is available at the ABC Bakers website, www.abcbakers.com
All cookie varieties will be $6 per package. 100% of all proceeds stays local within Girl Scouts of Western NY. Each package continues to support the group’s mission to support girls and volunteers.
If you know a Girl Scout, ask them how they are selling cookies via their online store front for direct shipment or local delivery. Beginning Feb. 17, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes. Once cookies arrive in March, visit the Cookie Finder www.gswny.org/findcookies to view cookie booths within your communities.
Those interested can find a registered Girl Scout to buy some cookies or text COOKIES to 59618.
Girl Scouts of Western New York serves girls and adult volunteers across the GSWNY jurisdiction, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The council’s administrative service centers are located in Buffalo, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, and Rochester.
