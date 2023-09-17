BATAVIA — Girl Scout registration is underway in Genesee County.
Troops are forming throughout Western New York, and it’s the perfect time for girls to begin a Girl Scout journey of fun, learning, and adventure, officials said in a news release.
Girl Scout representatives will be available to answer questions and register new Girl Scouts at:
n Batavia — 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Batavia First Presbyterian Church on 3 E. Main St.
n Le Roy — 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Woodward Library on 7 Wolcott St.
n Corfu — 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Corfu Public Library on 7 Maple Ave.
Those interested may RSVP at https://gswny.wufoo.com/forms/fall-2023-girl-scout-registration-event-rsvp.
Those who can’t attend an event but would like troop options or assistance in registration, are asked to email paige.wasilewski@gswny.org or text (585) 690-5938.
There is also a need for adult volunteers who may be interested in leading or co-leading a troop.