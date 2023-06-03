AVON – A new drop in center in Livingston County is hoping to give LGBTQ+ youth a safe place to go to and be themselves.
The space at the First Presbyterian Church of East Avon, 5605 East Avon Lima Rd., will be operated by GLOW OUT!, which formed in 2019 to provide education and awareness of and around the LGBTQ+ community.
The goal of GLOW OUT! is to create and maintain a safe, inclusive, and equitable environment for LGBTQ+ individuals. GLOW OUT! serves Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.
The hours for the drop in center have not yet been determined. An open house is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 to introduce the center.
GLOW OUT Executive Director Sara Vacin said the drop-in center is mainly for youth, but anyone but anyone up to 21 years-old is welcome to use the space.
“We focus on peer and emotional support. We basically do is have name tags and go around and introduce ourselves,” Vacin said.
“The adults there are mainly to check in and see if they need any mental health resources. We check in and then we give them the time and space to do what they like. Often it is games, crafts and getting ready for pride,” said Vacin.
Minister Michelle Allen offered the space to GLOW OUT! at no cost. The hope is to have a biweekly drop-in center for the youth.
“So we have a kitchen, there is a hang-out room for the youth in the basement. It has couches, a white board, and we are really fortunate that they already have a pretty active LGBTQ congregation. They have two LGBTQ youth ministers who are helping with this. They already have many members of their youth group who are queer. So we are kind of helping them and they are helping us,” said Vacin.
In addition to having a place to go, Vacin said she is also hoping to engage the kids in discussions.
“I ask them questions about their identity. I ask them questions about things happening in the news and ask them questions and get them thinking about current topics,” said Vacin.
The drop-in center is something that Vacin said is desperately needed in Livingston County.
“The people of Livingston reached out to me before I reached out them. They are so hungry and ready,” said Vacin.
There is no pride festivals or parades in Livingston County. These closest one is in Genesee County.
On June 9th GLOW OUT will host it’s fifth annual pride festival and parade in Batavia at City Center in the parking lot off of Alva Place
“The parade serves everyone and in our first one (in Batavia) there were some LGBTQ older folks, many in their 70s or 80s, who were watching it and they were crying and just watching it in tears because they thought they would never see something like this in their community,” said Vacin.
From youth to adults Vacin said she is hoping to develop more events and activities for people of all ages.
“With adults one thing we doing is outings. We are rotating between the four counties for different events for social events. We are not trying to just focus on bars because not everyone is into that scene. We are trying to find good spaces where people can mix and mingle. We trying to do these outing in all four Counties. We would love to do one in Livingston County. If anyone wants to step with the next place. We will bring the people if they provide the space. Even better if it is queer owned,” said Vacin.
The expansion of GLOW OUT! into Livingston County is something that Vacin is excited about. She said the only issue is with getting youth to the drop in center or adults going to social events is with transportation.
“What we are focusing on around pride is transportation. I will add CDL to my resume if I need to. Transportation is the main issue now in these rural parts. I could be picking up everyone and anyone for events, SAGE meetings, coffee hours, even for drag shows just to help build community,” said Vacin.
Anyone interested in helping out with transportation or more about GLOW OUT! events can reach Sara via email at svacin@glowout.org.
PRIDE MONTH EVENTS
GLOW OUT! and GO ART! present the following Pride Month events:
n June 9, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Parade, Vendor Fair, Food Trucks, and Festival @ The City Centre
n June 10, 10 a.m.: Drag Queen Story Hour @ Richmond Memorial Library; 5 to 7 p.m., Drag Bingo @ GO ART!; 8 p.m. to midnight, Karaoke & Piano Bar Night @ GO ART!
n June 23, 6 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Fabulous Fourth Friday at Tavern 2.o.1 at GO ART!
–––
For more details and registration information, go to https://www.glowout.org/events-pride