ALBION — About 50 local artists and organizations have a share of $210,000 in grants to work with thanks to the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council and the 2023 Statewide Community Regrant Program.
The Statewide Community Regrant Program, or SCR, is funded statewide, in all 62 counties, and New York State Council on the Arts funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process.
Through SGR, GO ART!, NYSCA and the New York State Legislature hope to extend, upgrade and increase the arts and cultural programming in Genesee and Orleans counties. The goal is to make state arts support available to geographically, economically, and ethnically diverse segments of the state’s population.
Through the SCR Program, GO ART! awarded funding to for events and programming throughout Genesee and Orleans counties.
“This is the most money we have ever received. The program is funded statewide, in all 62 counties, and funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process,” said Mary Jo Whithman, education director/SCR coordinator An organization or individual with a fiscal agent that meets NYSCA and GO ART! criteria may request regrant funds.”
“There were several organizations and artists who did not receive funding. We would have loved to fund all of the projects, but unfortunately we were not able to,” Whitman said. “The grantees are chosen by a peer review panel that is comprised of artists and community members. GO ART! does not make the decisions where the funding goes. We just administer the grant and the panel decides where the funding goes.”
Whitman said GO ART! owes the panel a lot of gratitude.
“It was not an easy task. They volunteered their time, spending many hours reviewing the applications and sitting through meetings to discuss the proposals,” she said. “There were so many great applications,”
GO ART! would love to see the amount of the grant continue to increase, Whitman said.
“We also realize that we were very fortunate to have been able to regrant as much as we did this year. We start accepting applications in September. We hold a series of workshops starting in August, which we require for new applicants or returning applicants that did not attended a workshop in 2022 or 2023.”
To be added to the mailing list for announcements on SCR workshops and grants, email Whitman at mjwhitman@goart.org.
SCR consists of three different grants Reach, Ripple and Spark.
Reach grants provide seed grants to individual artists, collectives and arts organizations for projects and activities that enable Genesee and Orleans County communities to experience and engage with the performing, literary, media and visual arts. Each year the program supports arts projects, including concerts, performances, public art, exhibitions, screenings, festivals, workshops and readings.
A Ripple Grant supports local, artist-initiated activity, and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The GO ART! Individual Artist Commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting.
The Spark Grant supports arts education projects for youth and/or senior learners. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn through or about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process.
GENESEE COUNTY REACH GRANTEES
n Batavia Business Improvement District — Jackson Square Concert Series, $5,000
n Batavia Concert Band — 2023 Batavia Concert Band Summer Concert Series, $3,231
n Batavia Development Corporation — Murals in the Batavia City Centre, $2,800
n Batavia Players, Inc — 2023 Theater Season, $5,000
n Bergen Historical Society - Holiday Mural Panels, $4,286
n Bill and Kay McDonald - Homegrown Concert Series 2023, $5,000
n Brian Kemp (Batavia Business Improvement District) — TableTop ArtShow, $5,000
n Byron-Bergen Public Library - Enriching lives through the Arts, $4,954
n David Burke (Warrior House of WNY) — The Goose Community Center Indoor Mural, $2,500
n Elba Betterment Committee — EBC Presents Art Around Town (Again), $5,000
n Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden — Artistic Interpretive Panels, $5,000
n Gillam-Grant Community Center — Community Art Adventure, $4,849
n Genesee Chorale, Inc — Genesee Chorale 2023 Season, $5,000
n Genesee Symphony Orchestra — 2023 Concert Series, $5,000
n GLOW OUT! — 2023 Pride Festival, $4,500
n Haxton Memorial Library — Talented Thursdays, $5,000
n Heather Davis (St. Mark’s Episcopal Church) — Opera on the Oatka, $1,500
n Holland Land Office Museum — Guest Speaker & Concert Series, $3,500
n Hollwedel Memorial Public Library — Shake on the Lake Presents William Shakespeare, $5,000
n Michelle Cryer (Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden) — Batavia Water Storage Tank Mural, $2,800
n Oakfield Betterment Committee — Oakfield Labor Daze, $5,000
n St. Mark’s Episcopal Church — Music at St. Mark’s, $2,970
n Thera Sanchez (Habitat for Humanity) — Batavia’s Gold Mural, $3,000
n Warrior House of WNY — Learning Through Art, $5,000
n William Peterson (Batavia Players) — Everyone Has a Story, $5,000
n Woodward Memorial Library — Art All Year, $5,000
ORLEANS COUNTY REACH GRANTEES
n Albion Merchants Association — Concerts on the Canal, $5,000
n Cobblestone Society & Museum — Cobblestone Museum Arts Series for 2023, $5,000
n Friends of Boxwood Cemetery — Boxwood at Night, $4,160
n Hoag Library — Hoag Music Series, $5,000
n Howard Barry (Community Free Library) — Myron Holley Erie Canal Mural, $5000
n Lee-Whedon Memorial Library — Finally Fridays! 2023, $3,200
n Lyndonville Lions Club — I Hear the Music, $5,000
n Orleans County Historical Association — Multidisciplinary Live History Event, $5,000
n Veronica Morgan — I was a “Hoggee” on the Erie Canal, $5,000
n Vette (Albion Merchant Association) — Albion Summer Concert, $4768
n Village of Albion — Bridging the Village Music Series, $5,000
n Village of Holley — Concerts at the Canal, $3,000
n Yates Community Library — More than Just Books, $5,000
RIPPLE: The GO ART! Individual Artist Commission (Ripple Grant) supports local, artist-initiated activity, and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting.
GENESEE COUNTY RIPPLE GRANTEES
n Eric Zwieg — Passenger: A Billion Little Pieces — Postmodern Reflections, $2,500
n David Burke — Harvester Center Hallway Mural, $2,500
n William Schutt — Connecting Hands Connecting Communities, $2,500
n Joshua Lang — On Dreams, $2,500
ORLEANS COUNTY RIPPLE GRANTEES
n Eric Weatherbee — The Humble Bard Present, $2,500
SPARK: The Arts Education Program (Spark Grant) supports arts education projects for youth and/or senior learners. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn through or about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process.
GENESEE COUNTY SPARK GRANTEES
n Genesee County Youth Bureau — Re:Creation (Drawings of Nature), $3,200
n Strength in Numbers Organization Inc — Strength In Numbers Organization Youth Music Program, $5,000
n Linda Miranda Fix (Batavia Central School District) — -kindness,empathy&you mural, $5,000
Laura Jackett (Byron-B n ergen Public Library) — Art Workshops at the Libraries, $5,000
ORLEANS COUNTY SPARK GRANTEES
n Patricia Greene (Orleans County Chamber of Commerce) — Art Experiences for Seniors, $5,000
n Judd Sunshine (Lyndonville Central School District) — Erie Canal Songwriting Project, $3,300
These grants are made possible by the state Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and New York State Legislature.