GO ART! offers class in Ukrainian egg decorating
BATAVIA — GO ART! is offering a two-session class in Ukrainian egg decorating, an art form also known as pysanky, with master pysankar artist Irene Grassman.
The class is part of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council’s Explore Art! program. The classes are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 and 13 at GO ART! Seymour Place, 2021 East Main St.
The classes are open to participants age 12 and older, those who sign up should expect to attend both classes to complete the project.
Participants will learn about traditional motifs, symbols, designs and colors, many of which are used to wish good luck and prosperity to the receiver of the egg.
The word Pysanka is derived from the Ukrainian word, “pysaty” which means to write — which is how artists describe the process of creating their intricate designs.
Cost is $25 per person with all materials and tools provided.
To register, contact GO ART! at (585) 343-9313, email info@goart.org, or sign up online at goart.org.
The artist, Irene Czolacz Grassmann, was born in Germany in a displaced persons camp and came to America with her parents in 1952. While adapting and embracing the customs of their new homeland, Irene’s parents continued to observe and instill their Ukrainian culture and heritage in their children.
From an early age, Irene was interested in various Ukrainian arts including embroidery and ceramics, but fell in love with the art of writing Pysanky (decorated eggs). She has taught history and the process of the Pysanka through BOCES-Continuing Education Programs, the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University, various cultural festivals in Buffalo, Kerhonkson, and Rochester; and has taught the art of Pysanky at a Ukrainian American Youth Association Arts and Crafts Camp in Ellenville in the Catskills for 17 years.