How to lower your anxiety in stressful situations

Picture the mind as if it were a teakettle boiling and full of steam. To stop the noise, let the steam out a little bit at a time, and do that continually. (Inge Blessas/Dreamstime/TNS)

(TNS) – Have you been feeling stressed and anxious lately? Don’t get down on yourself about it, because it’s a natural response to difficult times.

Let’s look at the components of stress to better understand how to decrease its impact. In life-threatening situations, or situations that feel life-threatening, we may have a fight-or-flight response, or a freeze-or-faint response. Depending on what’s going on, you can fall into either or both categories. These responses are automatic; they originate in the very core of the brain.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1