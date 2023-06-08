SILVER LAKE — The 33rd annual Wyoming Cup Classic Golf Tournament is set for June 22.
The event benefits the Wyoming Community Hospital Foundation. It will take place at the Silver Lake Country Club at 3280 Club Rd.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a four-person scramble format. A shotgun start will take place at 10 a.m.
The event will include breakfast item and a complimentary lunch on the greens; golf carts and balls; contests at holes and prizes green fees; on-course beverages; a two-hour open bar and sit down buffet dinner.
Last year’s tournament raised about $30,000 for the foundation, which was earmarked to enhance the services, programs, and patient care provided to the area by the Wyoming County Community Health System.
The number of golfers is limited to 144 players. Registration is due by Monday.
Monetary donations are also accepted.
Call (585) 786-8940 ext. 4459 or email Kim at kfoote@wcchs.net for registration information or additional questions.