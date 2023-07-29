The Attica Reservoir on Nesbitt Road has been closed to the public for decades. The reservoir boasts petroleum-free water and huge fish, including bass and pike, among others.
Troop 6650 Boy Scouts Vince Dimick, Xander Eglesia and Daniel Norcross went before the Attica Village Board on May 16 to lobby for access to the Attica Reservoir in order to complete their fly fishing merit badge. The Scouts were permitted to access the Reservoir on June 17.
Fly Fisherman Jason Gradwitt, Mike Gracie and David Hurlburt drove almost two hours to volunteer their time and expertise to the youth group. By generously loaning their equipment and supplies to the boys, seven local Scouts were able to complete the fly fishing merit badge, a Troop official said.
Fly fishing is an angling technique that uses an ultralight-weight lure called an artificial fly, which typically mimics small invertebrates such as flying and aquatic insects to attract and catch fish. Because the mass of the fly lure is insufficient to overcome air resistance, it cannot be launched far using conventional gears and techniques, so specialized tackles are used instead, and the casting techniques are significantly different from other forms of angling.
The Scouts were required to learn about different types of flies and to show proficiency at producing different, intricately-tied flies. The merit badge also required the boys to successfully tie the numerous knots used in fly fishing and the different types of casts used specifically for this specialty sport.
As with all Boy Scout merit badges, the youth had to know both how to prevent possible injuries as well as how to treat any injuries that may occur.
Troop 6650 teaches first aid and CPR to first-year Scouts that join the Troop. The training insures successful outings such as the fly fishing merit badge clinic. Of course the Boy Scout motto “be prepared” was demonstrated by the Scouts having a first aid kit at the event as well as carrying their “10 Scout essentials” to be prepared for a myriad of situations.
Scouts Vince and Xander met fly fisherman Jason Gradwitt of Prime Time Baits at a fishing flea market. Upon hearing about the boys’ love of fishing and wanting to learn fly fishing, Gradwitt was essential in rounding up equipment and volunteers to teach this fishing skill to a new generation. He tested the boys on their fishing first aid knowledge.
Mike Gracie is not only a talented paracord knot tier, he is a devoted conservationist. Boy Scouts practice “Leave No Trace” and the “Outdoor Code.” Mike engaged the youth in conversation about the importance and practical use of environmentally sound fishing practices. Mike was able to help the boys distinguish the difference between preservation and conservation.
Fly fisherman David Hurlburt is a registered BSA fly fishing merit badge counselor with the Seneca Waterways Council from the Sodus Point area. He had endless information about fishing, fly fishing and ice fishing to answer the questions of Scouts and parents alike. David is a member of BSA’s National Fishing Team and possesses the master angler instructor certification.
Vince and Daniel were the only two Iroquois Trail Council Scouts that participated in last year’s Greater Niagara Frontier Council’s fishing derby. Vincent earned a new rod and reel by taking second place in the derby. Participation makes them eligible for BSA’s National Angler Award with completion of the fishing, fly fishing and fish and wildlife management merit badges.
The seven Scouts that earned their fly fishing merit badge at the Attica Reservoir are members of both Genesee County’s Alexander Central School and Wyoming County’s Attica Central School districts.
Parents and youth interested in learning more about the Scouting program, can contact the Western New York Scouts Council at (716) 891-4073.
