‘Gone Girl’ author Flynn is a publisher now

Gillian Flynn, the author of “Gone Girl” and other books, at home in Chicago on March 6. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Margot Douaihy reached Chicago’s Lincoln Park in a roundabout way. She grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She came from a religious family and a long line of clergy. She went to Catholic school, but as she got older, Douaihy felt distanced from the church. She was queer and in the closet. She moved to Massachusetts and became a poet. Several years ago, when she decided to tiptoe toward her love of mystery novels, she came up with a kind of homage to the hard-boiled detective thriller, with a twist: Her amateur sleuth was a queer badass nun. The book critiqued institutions, foregrounded sexuality and retained some lyricism, without losing the compulsive page-turning playfulness of a breezy read.

Its title, “Scorched Grace,” carried a dime-rack luridness, and its prose would set Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade or Robert B. Parker’s Spenser at ease: Douaihy’s suns don’t rise, they appear with a “slow simmer,” like “the swollen red of a mosquito bite.”

Tribune Wire