MOUNT MORRIS – The Genesee Valley Council on the Arts will use much of the $1.1 million awarded the organization in a grant from the state Council on the Arts for the GVCA’s regrant program.
The regrant program uses state funds to support local arts programming and projects by local artists. For the GVCA, the funds will be used for projects based in Livingston and Monroe counties and will be distributed in four separate grant cycles that will run through the end of 2024, said Morgan Hellquist, who recently took over as executive director of the GVCA.
“This program directly funds artist projects in one of three areas: community, education, and individual artists,” said Hellquist.
The first round of the grant cycles received 91 total applications.
In February, the state Council on the Arts awarded GVCA a total of $1.1 million, including $996,150 for contract migrant and capacity enhancement, $41,000 for the GLOW Traditions Regional Folk Arts Program, $40,000 in organizational support, and four grants totalling $40,000 to endow four individual artists. The individual artists grants of $10,000 each are for choreography commissions by Ruben Ornelas, “American Heaven - Part Three of a Dance Theater Trilogy”; William Henrie for a traditional fiddle music recording project, Adrienne Maher for “Driving the Dark Poetry Project,” and Keith Walters for a New York State Parks Artist-in-Residency Pilot project.
“With this additional funding, we have added staff to support the regrant program, along with funding for our traditional/folk arts program for next year,” Hellquist said. “This will allow us to expand traditional arts throughout the region. We are also planning to host workshops on professional development as well as expand our community educational opportunities.”
