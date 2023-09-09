BATAVIA — The latest Great Batavia Train Sale has been set for Oct. 15.
The sale will take place 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College. Entry is $6 for adults, $3 for teens 13 to 17 years old, and free for children less than 12 years old.
The sale will include model train vendors, free parking and a snack bar. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available, including all scales of model trains, historic railroad items, books, DVDs and toys.
The Great Batavia Train Sale has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York for more than 50 years, organizers said in a news release.
The Genesee Society of Model Engineers Inc. was founded in Batavia and actively promotes the hobby of model railroading in Western New York.
The organization celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. This not-for-profit organization is headquartered on the second floor M&T Bank at 50 Main St. in Oakfield.