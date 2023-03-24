GAINESVILLE — The students at Letchworth Central School are showcasing a classic tale with their performance of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
The LCS Jr./Sr. Drama Club is slated to perform the captivating musical at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, along with a matinee performance and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Led by five advisors, the club offers an opportunity for participating students to take on more demanding roles such as assistant directors, assistant technical director, costume designers/builders and scenic designers.
The club includes more than 60 students. They wrapped up loose ends this week preparing for the start of the show.
“I am very proud of the cast, technicians, and directors as we are wrapping up everything that needs to go into this production,” said LCS Drama Club director/advisor Ellen Berg. “This is, traditionally, a very student-centered program, and this year is no different.”
The total involvement includes:
n Cinderella is played by Isabelle Talley, with Devin Tisdale as Prince Charming. The Fairy Godmother will be played by Reagan Drumma, with the stepmother played be Sophie Lavrincik.
n Joy, a stepsister, will be played by Mylah McCormick, while Portia, a stepsister, will be played by Onalee Gates. The King and Queen will be played by Evan Carter and Shelby Hastreiter respectively.
n The Royal Herald will be played by Garrett Kemp.
n In addition to the students who are on stage singing, dancing and acting, club also had three assistant directors, Lila Bailey and Isaac Hansen, and their assistant-in-training, Charlene Gilbert.
n There are also three senior scenic designers: Sam Ferris, Noah Reis, and Cole Swain; an assistant technical director, Zach Wright; and five costume designer builders: Breanna Griswold, Delaney Dahl, Kaylyn Bradley, Allanah Giardino, and Hazel Bailey.
n The program is led by LCS Drama Club Advisors Barbara Raymond, musical director; Chelsea Owens, assistant director and choreographer; Ian Mistretta, LCS Drama Club alumnus and technical director; Eric Drumma, electrics coordinator, and Berg.
That sense of ownership is important, Berg said.
“I have been directing and advising the Drama Club students at Letchworth for 12 years now, and I originally got my start in academic theatre at GCC, where I earned my AA in Theatre,” she said. “It was at GCC, under the instruction of Marcia K. Morrison and Tom Clark, that I was given the opportunity to be a student designer and, later, a student director. With that, I was taught the importance of student ownership in producing and that theatre is an excellent vehicle with which to bring myriad students, who would not traditionally socialize with one another, together to build a single outcome: the show.”
So she tries to recruit new students annually, so the more-experienced club members can learn and teach.
Leading the LCS Drama Club in this manner allows students like Bailey, co-assistant director, to interact with the show in a more functional way.
“My experience has been good,” she said. “We have gotten a lot accomplished, and I really like the cast this year. I had Mrs. Berg in 9th grade English and she has always been one of my favorite teachers and people and she just got me really interested in drama club. She recently asked me to take on this position. I’m also really good friends with the past assistant director, Jo Jo. She got me really interested in drama club.”
Bailey, her co-assistant director, Hansen, and their assistant-in-training, Gilbert, have been able to take some creative liberty with blocking the scenes and determining actors’ positions. Bailey plans to work as the assistant director in next year’s production as well.
“I really like this position. I love working with the other directors, I have become really good friends with Isaac, and I am excited to see what Charlene is going to do in the future,” said Bailey.
Wright, assistant technical director, noted the most important part of his role is making sure everyone is safe.
“We have to be strict and cautious and make sure everyone is safe. We work with a lot of tools and equipment to help make the ideas of the sets come to life,” he said. “My favorite memory was making the tech director’s podcast backstage when we had free time.”
Ferris, Reis and Swain, scenic designers, have bonded as senior designers during show rehearsals.
“I enjoyed watching everything come together and come off the paper into real life. It was fun helping to make the sets. Unfortunately, I won’t be designing or building sets in the future,” said Cole Swain.
Ferris described their design process.
“When coming up with designs first I look at what is required to be in the certain scene and work around like that,” he said. “Using details from the show I set a theme and time period style for what I am creating and based on those three main topics I create what is needed. For example, I needed to create a village that flips into a house, so I came up with a medieval style and researched how they looked. Taking what is needed like stairs, door and fireplace I work them into my sketch drawings until I find a design I love and make the set based off that.”
Reis noted the challenges the trio faced while designing and executing the set.
“Getting access to materials was very challenging. It was hard because it sometimes took a while for the materials to come in, so it took us more time to build the sets,” Reis said.
While some students challenged themselves to overcome design setbacks, others worked together to execute costume ideas.
Dahl and Griswold, two of five costume designers, worked independently to come up with the designs for the costumes but also bounced ideas off each other. It took the group about two weeks to settle on costume designs. Each designer was responsible for two costumes, a ballgown and town clothes for the lead characters.
The end result is enjoyable in a number of ways.
“Although the entire process is beyond rewarding, when the show finally closes on Sunday evening, and everyone works together to strike this year’s production, I see the camaraderie between new friends and of a job well done,” Berg said. “Yes, I would love for students to learn all about producing a musical and continue to study theatre in college. But more so, in the end, I want the kiddos to leave our show with fond memories and friendships that will last their lifetimes.”
Tickets for the show cost $7 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults. The shows will be performed in the Charles Little Auditorium at the high school.