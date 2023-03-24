Cinderella

Kathleen Donlon-Miller of KDM Photography

Students perform during a rehearsal of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at Letchworth Central School. Performances start tonight.

GAINESVILLE — The students at Letchworth Central School are showcasing a classic tale with their performance of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

The LCS Jr./Sr. Drama Club is slated to perform the captivating musical at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, along with a matinee performance and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

