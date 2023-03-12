Groveland woman gave life of service protecting Asian American girls

Margaret Culbertson (1834-1897), who was born in Groveland, relocated in the late 1870s to California to work as a missionary in San Francisco.
She accepted a position as the superintendent at the Occidental Mission Home for Girls, founded in 1874 by the Presbyterian Church. The home’s purpose was to provide a safe haven for Asian girls, many of whom were smuggled into the country after the enactment of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. The girls were then sold as commodities in what came to be known as the “yellow slave trade.”
For two decades, Margaret Culbertson rescued more than 500 girls who were held against their wills by sex traffickers in San Francisco brothels. Culbertson also took in runaways and worked through the courts to obtain guardianship of the girls as a legal means of protection. Because of this dangerous work, Culbertson frequently faced physical threats and had to fend off men demanding that their “slaves” be returned to them.
In 1897, after nearly 20 years of service, Culbertson returned to Western New York. She died only a few miles from her hometown of Groveland.
The Occidental Mission Home for Girls was eventually renamed the Cameron House in honor of Culbertson’s successor, Donaldina Cameron. In the 21st century, the Cameron House operates as a family-services agency for the Chinese American community
This biography was excerpted from the Women's Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, and Role Models, Livingston County, NY by Amie Alden and Holly C. Watson of the Livingston County Historian's Office (2021).
