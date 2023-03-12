Groveland woman gave life of service protecting Asian American girls

An illustration of Margaret Culbertson from the San Francisco Call, August 1, 1897.

 Amie Alden

Margaret Culbertson (1834-1897), who was born in Groveland, relocated in the late 1870s to California to work as a missionary in San Francisco.

She accepted a position as the superintendent at the Occidental Mission Home for Girls, founded in 1874 by the Presbyterian Church. The home’s purpose was to provide a safe haven for Asian girls, many of whom were smuggled into the country after the enactment of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. The girls were then sold as commodities in what came to be known as the “yellow slave trade.”

