GSO showcasing ‘Film Night!’

BATAVIA - The Genesee Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is going to the movies today.
Using the theme, “Movie Night!” the orchestra will perform tributes to composers such as John Williams and Hans Zimmer. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Genesee Community College’s Stuart Steiner Theater
“We wanted to showcase some pops music for this concert to demonstrate the various musical genres available for an orchestral sound,” said GSO musician and Operations Manager Melzie Case. “We have played film music before, such as Star Wars and ET--it was popular for audience members as well as the musicians. We are excited to celebrate this theme for our final concert of the season.”
The GSO is most excited about performing music from ‘Star Wars,’ Case said.
“It’s a great balance of fun and challenging. John Williams’ music is part of the fabric of America, especially that of motion pictures, and the audience will certainly be familiar with his work. The repertoire is enjoyable to listen to and play and brings you back to the first time you saw these movies.”
Tickets are available at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and no charge for students who have their student IDs. They may also be bought at YNGODESS, the Holland Land Office Museum, The Coffee Press or online at www.geneseesymphony.com or from any GSO board member.
Case said presale tickets have been selling well. The String Workshop participants and their families are also excited to attend.
“Patrons are excited about attending GSO concerts, as we have returned to ‘normal’ after the pandemic, especially this season. We are expecting a great turnout for our concert because the repertoire appeals to a broad audience,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming guests to the final concert of our 76th season with ‘Film Night!’ and we look forward to what season 77 has in store.”