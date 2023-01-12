BATAVIA – The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will host its 14th annual Young Artists Competition on March 25 at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 East Main St.

The competition is open to all music students, vocal and instrumental in grades eight through 11. Students must perform a New York State School Music Association solo Level V or VI.

