BATAVIA – The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will host its 14th annual Young Artists Competition on March 25 at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 East Main St.
The competition is open to all music students, vocal and instrumental in grades eight through 11. Students must perform a New York State School Music Association solo Level V or VI.
The Orchestra is hoping to provide the opportunity for a high school-age student to perform with the Genesee Symphony Orchestra in its 2023-2024 concert season, according to Georgia Childs of the GSO.
Violinist Luke Pisani of Hilton was the 2022 Young Artists Competition winner and performed Dec. 4, 2022, with the GSO.
The GSO music director/conductor and adjudication panel will make the final decision on whether or not the top performer will be of the caliber to perform with the orchestra.
The winner, their teacher, and the conductor will then select a piece that will be performed at the concert.
For the competition students must provide their own accompanist; a piano will be provided. Soloists will be limited to a 15-minute time frame.
Registration is a non-refundable $10 fee.
All COVID-19 safety protocols required by Genesee County and the First Presbyterian Church at the time of the competition must be followed.
