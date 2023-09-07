David Gardner has been drawing, painting, designing and making art for more than 50 years.
“The act of creating art has been the theme of my life,” Gardner says in an artist’s statement.
He will share the act of creating – this time in watercolor – at a demonstration for the Batavia Society of Artists scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council at Seymour Place, 201 East Main St.
Gardner said he will do a short talk about planning the painting with compositional alternatives and sharing examples. Then, he will do a watercolor painting demonstration to show his creative process.
“The take away being: there’s more than one chance to tell your story,” he said.
The Society of Artists presentation is free for members, and $5 for non-members.
GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1 will be open for cash purchases.
Gardner was trained as an architect in Minnesota and took art classes along the way at the University of Minnesota.
“Architectural education focuses on design and to communicate a design idea for a building you need to master perspective drawing, composition, form, lighting, texture and color,” Gardner said. “These skills are common to the artist as well as the architect.”
Gardner continued his art training after graduation at the Minneapolis College of Art & Design. He worked as both an architect and commercial illustrator for several years in Minneapolis before moving back to his hometown of Rochester, N.Y. He designed many buildings around New York while operating his architectural firm in Rochester for 26 years before merging with a large national firm in 2017. Gardner retired from architecture in 2020.
Gardner continued to study art, taking numerous classes and workshops from notable instructors. He has taken classes over many years at the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery and other area venues with such artists as Dick Kane, Jeanne Lindsay, g.a. sheller and Fred Lipp. Nationally, he has taken workshops with David Taylor Steve Rogers, Skip Lawrence, Ted Nuttal and Mary Whyte.
Gardner has been teaching drawing and watercolor painting at the Memorial Art Gallery’s Creative Workshop for several years.
“If you want to learn more about something try teaching it,” Gardner said.
Gardner’s primary medium is watercolor, which he loves for its spontaneity.
He describes his artistic voice as impressionistic, owing to his fresh all-prima approach. Gardner’s subject matter is often “place,” a building, streetscape or landscape. The artist is frequently drawn to water and the play of light.
Gardner belongs to many local and national art and watercolor associations. His work has received both numerous local and national awards.
Gardner said he was once motivated by a Creative Workshop students, which taught him how important positive reinforcement and encouragement are.
“Beginning, intermediate, or advanced, we are all on a journey as we make art,” Gardner said. “I want to provide the support to help students move forward along their path, whatever point they may be at.”
For more about artist David Gardner, visit his website at https://www.davidgardner.online/ .