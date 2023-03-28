WEST HENRIETTA – Weekday guided tours will return in 2023 at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Rd.
From toddlers to seniors, a weekday guided tour of transportation history and a ride on a vintage trolley car is fun and educational, Museum officials said in a news release.
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the museum has announced the return of these tours.
The tours are tailored to the interest and comprehension level of the group and include full-size trolley cars, a steam locomotive, large model railroad and the Midtown Plaza Monorail.
Also, unique in New York State, is a 20-minute trolley ride through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The trolley ride is included as a highlight of the visit.
Trolley cars operated by the museum hark back to the “interurban era” of a hundred years ago when large, fast electric trolley cars offered service between Rochester and Buffalo, Syracuse and Geneva. A clean, comfortable alternative to steam trains, interurban trolleys around the country were a favorite means of travel from 1900 to the start of the Great Depression.
Tours are offered weekdays, by appointment, June through October.
Day cares, senior homes, clubs, home schools, and other organizations planning their summer schedule will want to contact the museum soon at info@nymtmuseum.org for more information and to reserve a date on the calendar.
The museum will open for its 50th season on May 28. The museum will begin its milestone season with trolley rides included with admission.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.