RETSOF – The Genesee Valley Council on the Arts is inviting area residents to gather up a partner for the annual round and square dance.
This year’s dance is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. May 6 in the elementary gym at York Central School, 2578 Genesee St. If you’ve never been to a square dance, come early at 6:30 p.m. and learn the basic steps.
Music and calling will be provided by Kelly’s Old Timers and members of the Geneseo String Band led by SUNY Geneseo Professor Jim Kimball.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for spectators, are free for ages 18 and younger. All ages are welcome at this family-friendly event. Refreshments will be available.
No special clothing or prior knowledge is required — beyond knowing one’s left from one’s right!
The dance will feature a new caller this year, local musician Elise Kelly. Elise received a 2023 Apprenticeship grant in square dance calling from the New York State Council on the Arts, administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.
Elise will study with both Doug and Eric throughout the year, gradually adding to her repertory of dances, with the goal of learning enough calls to supply an entire evening of dancing. She is getting “real time” practice at this and other dances, and a celebratory event will take place in the fall.
The Kelly family of Perry Center has long been a part of the regional music scene, providing music for dances, concerts, parties, anniversaries, and countless other public and private events for four generations. Kelly’s Old Timers was formed in 1950 by “Woody” Kelly (accordion and calling) and brother, Roger Kelly (guitar), and has been performing continuously for nearly 75 years. The current lineup features Doug Kelly (bass and calling), Eric Kelly (keyboards and vocals), Elise Kelly (bass), Guy Macaluso (trumpet and guitar), and Tom Kwiecien (drums).
Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships comprise an area of support from the Council, where individuals can devote dedicated time to study with master folk artists from their own community. As described in the guidelines, “Folk arts traditionally are transmitted from elders to younger generations in the same distinctive ethnic, regional, occupational, or religious community. Where the chain of transmission is no longer as strong as it once was, apprenticeships can stimulate the continuity of these traditional arts.”
Elise said she is excited to continue as the fifth generation of her family in this community tradition, feeling that “it’s the perfect time to pick it up.”
With degrees in music and education, she said she loves the idea incorporating simple instruction into dances, to help teach and show the moves. As an educator for special needs preschool children, she sees many connections with nonverbal and imitative learning that is important for that population, and for many age groups and abilities. Elise is looking forward to building more connections with younger generations through groups such as 4-H, schools, and Scouting, and utilizing social media to promote dancing and dance events.
The Geneseo String Band was formed in 1976 at SUNY Geneseo by Jim Kimball, playing traditional American fiddle, dance and vocal music. For more than 40 years the student group (and some alumni and townspeople) has played for on and off-campus events. Much of their the group’s music comes from the Genesee Valley region, documented and recorded from old time players by Jim Kimball.
Many of Kimball’s recordings have been digitized and can be viewed and heard at https://knightscholar.geneseo.edu/kimball.