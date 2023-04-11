MOUNT MORRIS – The nomination period for a pair of youth arts scholarships presented by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts will close on Wednesday.
Nominations are being accepted for the Dick Smith Young Artists Grant Program and the Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Gleason-Morrow Arts Scholarship.
The Genesee Valley Council on the Arts established the Dick Smith Young Artists Grant Program to offer opportunities in the arts to talented Livingston County high school students. The grants are awarded to help high school juniors and seniors take advantage of unique opportunities in the visual, literary, and performing arts.
Grant awards may range from $50 to $500.
For complete details on the Young Artists Grant, including what opportunities may receive funding, and an application link, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxddtrtd.
The Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Gleason-Morrow Arts Scholarship is awarded to two Livingston County High School seniors with plans to continue their studies of the arts into their collegiate careers. Scholarships are $350 each.
Nominations may be made by a teacher, coach, advisor, or related figure to the student.
The scholarship was renamed in April 2017 in honor of the fallen Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, who was serving in the Air Force when she died in March 2017 from injuries sustained while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations while serving in the Middle East with the 366th Fighter Wing. She was active in her high school arts program and aspired to be a high school art teacher once she had completed her service.
The scholarships will be awarded April 22 during the closing reception of the Genesee Valley Scholastic Art Show at the arts council gallery, 4 Murray Hill Drive. The reception is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.
