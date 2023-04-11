Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.